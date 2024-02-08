Occupant falls out of burning vehicle after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 110th Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko hit an enemy vehicle that the occupiers stopped at a destroyed gas station.

As reported by Censor.NET, according to a recording posted on social media, one of the occupants was in the car and another was nearby. After the drone attack, the car caught fire. One of the occupants fell out of the car, and the other ran to the gas station. A few seconds later, the other went there as well. A moment later, another drone flew into the gas station and exploded.

