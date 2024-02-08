Russian X-101 missile warhead is destroyed in Kyiv region. VIDEO

Law enforcement officers found an unexploded missile warhead in Kyiv region.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the debris of a Russian X-101 cruise missile was found on the territory of one of the households.

"Explosive experts who arrived at the scene found that the warhead of the missile had survived and had not detonated.



The warhead of the missile, which contains approximately 250 kilograms of explosives, was taken to a blasting site for further destruction," the National Police informed.

