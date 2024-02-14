Zelenskyy holds meeting on providing Armed Forces with weapons against enemy reconnaissance drones. VIDEO

Zelenskyy held a meeting to discuss weapons to combat Russian reconnaissance drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's telegram channel.

The President held a meeting with the government, the military and the defence industry to provide our soldiers with new, modern weapons against enemy reconnaissance drones.

"Orlan" or ZALA above the front line are the eyes for Russian artillery and attack UAVs," Zelenskyy stressed.

He added that Ukraine has solutions to blind them. He also stressed the need to implement a systematic approach, from identification to effective use of electronic warfare and destruction means.

The Head of State instructed us to create a comprehensive system that would unite the army and industry. Manufacturers should know exactly what the needs of the frontline are, and the army should know the production capabilities in all regions.

"The frontline needs a quick response to challenges and threats. We must do everything to protect the most important thing we have on the battlefield - the lives of our soldiers," the President summed up.

