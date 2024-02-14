Soldiers of 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade accurately eliminated occupier in one of frontline areas. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 118th separate mechanised brigade accurately eliminated the occupier with a kamikaze drone in one of the frontline areas
According to Censor.NET, the drone operators showed fragments of their combat work against the occupier.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password