Soldiers of 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade accurately eliminated occupier in one of frontline areas. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 118th separate mechanised brigade accurately eliminated the occupier with a kamikaze drone in one of the frontline areas

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators showed fragments of their combat work against the occupier.

liquidation (2399) drones (2369)
