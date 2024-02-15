ENG
Unsuccessful attack by occupiers in Kupyansk forest: "The tank has been torn apart! The cassettes are coming out! Did everyone run away? F#cking panadol!". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by the occupiers in the Kupyansk forest, hitting enemy infantry and damaging a Russian tank and an armoured vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, a video of fragments of the battle with the occupiers and their negotiations during the attack were published on social media.

"Repulsing an assault in Kupyansk forest thanks to remote mining from a UAV and coordinated artillery work. The enemy tried to storm our positions with one tank and 2 armoured personnel carriers with troops. At first, the tank exploded on a TM-62 + our cassettes worked. After that, the armoured personnel carriers began to retreat, but for some unknown reason one of them stalled, the entire landing force hastened and began to run away, then our artillery struck again with cassettes, hitting the enemy infantry and a motorised skid steer. Result: the assault was repelled, 1 tank and 1 armoured personnel carrier were damaged," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more: Syrskyi visited Avdiivka and Kupyansk directions: he took operational decisions to deploy reserves

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: Zelenskyy, Syrskyi and Umierov should not be in Kyiv today, but at command posts of brigades assigned to Avdiivka - Butusov

