Soldiers of 3rd Assault Brigade show footage of how they rescue seriously wounded in Avdiivka. VIDEO

The Ukrainian soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade have put up a good fight against the enemy in Avdiivka and are retreating to their prepared positions. They have published a video showing what the stabilisation centre, where they provide medical aid to the military, looks like now.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: the video contains footage of open wounds and blood.

"The place where the medical service of the Third Assault Brigade works smoothly. A video that conveys the intensity of the fighting fought by the brigade in Avdiivka," the statement said.

