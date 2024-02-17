ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11215 visitors online
News Video War
17 217 75

Soldiers of 3rd Assault Brigade show footage of how they rescue seriously wounded in Avdiivka. VIDEO

The Ukrainian soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade have put up a good fight against the enemy in Avdiivka and are retreating to their prepared positions. They have published a video showing what the stabilisation centre, where they provide medical aid to the military, looks like now.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: the video contains footage of open wounds and blood.

"The place where the medical service of the Third Assault Brigade works smoothly. A video that conveys the intensity of the fighting fought by the brigade in Avdiivka," the statement said.

Read more: Three enemy fighters destroyed in East at once - Air Force

Author: 

Avdiyivka (1116) 3rd SAB (300)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 