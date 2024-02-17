ENG
News War
Three enemy fighters destroyed in East at once - Air Force

су-34

This morning, Ukrainian defenders shot down three enemy aircraft in the eastern sector.

This was reported on Telegram channel of the Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"On the morning of 17 February 2024, in the eastern direction, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy aircraft at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter!" the statement said.

No further details have been provided.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 401,350 people (+ 1050 per day), 6476 tanks, 9669 artillery systems, 12145 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

