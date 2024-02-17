Three enemy fighters destroyed in East at once - Air Force
This morning, Ukrainian defenders shot down three enemy aircraft in the eastern sector.
This was reported on Telegram channel of the Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.
"On the morning of 17 February 2024, in the eastern direction, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy aircraft at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter!" the statement said.
No further details have been provided.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...