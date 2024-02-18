Ukrainian paratroopers eliminate group of occupiers in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 3rd Battalion of the Lviv 80th Airborne Brigade eliminated Russian attack aircraft in the Bakhmut sector after arriving with an ATGM.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

