ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3430 visitors online
News Video War
22 200 49

Ukrainian paratroopers eliminate group of occupiers in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 3rd Battalion of the Lviv 80th Airborne Brigade eliminated Russian attack aircraft in the Bakhmut sector after arriving with an ATGM.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Russian occupiers hit Sloviansk and Kramatorsk with artillery - houses and school destroyed, people may be under rubble - PO. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2387) Bakhmut (798) 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade (68)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 