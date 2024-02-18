Ukrainian paratroopers eliminate group of occupiers in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Paratroopers of the 3rd Battalion of the Lviv 80th Airborne Brigade eliminated Russian attack aircraft in the Bakhmut sector after arriving with an ATGM.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password