Border guards eliminate five occupiers in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Pomsta" offensive brigade of the Guard in the Bakhmut direction killed five occupants and wounded five others.

According to Censor.NET, during aerial reconnaissance, the soldiers discovered the positions of the invaders and accurately "worked out " the grenades from copters.

Watch more: Ukrainian paratroopers eliminate group of occupiers in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

