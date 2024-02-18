Border guards eliminate five occupiers in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Pomsta" offensive brigade of the Guard in the Bakhmut direction killed five occupants and wounded five others.
According to Censor.NET, during aerial reconnaissance, the soldiers discovered the positions of the invaders and accurately "worked out " the grenades from copters.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password