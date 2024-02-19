ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5223 visitors online
News Video War
7 148 8

Enemy tank and two S-60 SAMs are destroyed by Ukrainian drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

Operators of the "Bulava" unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade used "Wild Hornets" FPV drones to destroy an enemy tank and two S-60 anti-aircraft artillery systems.

Watch more: Destruction of enemy tank by two Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO

The Censor.NET community continues to support Ukrainian soldiers and prepares new batches of FPV drones "Wild Hornets".

You can join the fundraising by following the details:

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: Soldiers of "Bulava" strike unit destroyed occupiers’ MTLB with FPV drone "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2369) Separate Presidential Brigade (62) drones from Censor.NET readers (116) Dyki Shershni (159)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 