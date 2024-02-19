Enemy tank and two S-60 SAMs are destroyed by Ukrainian drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO
Operators of the "Bulava" unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade used "Wild Hornets" FPV drones to destroy an enemy tank and two S-60 anti-aircraft artillery systems.
The Censor.NET community continues to support Ukrainian soldiers and prepares new batches of FPV drones "Wild Hornets".
You can join the fundraising by following the details:
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
