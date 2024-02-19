Explosions in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. VIDEO

Video footage showing the sounds of explosions in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recordings show that the explosions occurred at intervals of approximately seven minutes. The sounds of the explosions were recorded by surveillance cameras installed in different locations.

"Nizhny Novgorod meets unknown UAVs," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

