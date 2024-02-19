Ukrainian troops eliminate a group of Russian attack aircraft travelling in two armoured personnel carriers in Tokmak direction. VIDEO

A group of Ronin UAV operators from the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated a combined detachment of Russian attack aircraft. The enemy was moving on BMP-1 and BMP-2 armoured vehicles in the Tokmak sector.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

