Ukrainian troops eliminate a group of Russian attack aircraft travelling in two armoured personnel carriers in Tokmak direction. VIDEO
A group of Ronin UAV operators from the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated a combined detachment of Russian attack aircraft. The enemy was moving on BMP-1 and BMP-2 armoured vehicles in the Tokmak sector.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password