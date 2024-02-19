Soldiers of 3rd assault brigade showed footage of night raids in Avdiivka. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade published a video of fighting in a village cooperative in Avdiivka.

This was reported by the soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade, Censor.NET reports.

"The soldiers broke through the enemy's combat lines to the areas of the city captured by the enemy. The footage from the PNB shows a battle in a dacha cooperative, close contact and full fire," the soldiers wrote on social media.

The task was performed by the soldiers of the 4th company of the brigade's 1st assault battalion.

