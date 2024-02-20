Border guards defeat enemy mortar and wound two occupants in Bakhmut sector. VIDEO
Border guards in the Bakhmut sector hit an enemy 60-mm mortar with UAVs and wounded two occupants.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.
