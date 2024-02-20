ENG
Border guards defeat enemy mortar and wound two occupants in Bakhmut sector. VIDEO

Border guards in the Bakhmut sector hit an enemy 60-mm mortar with UAVs and wounded two occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

State Border Patrol (1099) elimination (5073) Bakhmut (798)
