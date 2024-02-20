ENG
Bird pecks at entrails of liquidated occupier. VIDEO 18+

A video was posted online showing the body of the liquidated occupier being pecked by a bird of prey.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a bird sitting on the body of the eliminated invader and pecking at his insides from an open wound.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

