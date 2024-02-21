Occupier tries in vain to aim at Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone eliminated an attacker who tried to shoot at the UAV with a machine gun.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing the occupier's desperate attempts to survive and the moment the drone hit the target was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password