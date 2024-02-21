ENG
Occupier tries in vain to aim at Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone eliminated an attacker who tried to shoot at the UAV with a machine gun.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the occupier's desperate attempts to survive and the moment the drone hit the target was posted on social media.

