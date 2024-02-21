HACC chooses preventive measure for Pashynsky. LIVE BROADCAST

Today, February 21, the High Anti-Corruption Court chooses a preventive measure against former People’s Deputy and head of the Association of Defense Enterprises Serhii Pashynsky.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Pashynsky predicts that he will be arrested.

As the judge informed, the meeting will be held despite the declared air alert. During the meeting, representatives of the prosecutor's office announced that they are asking to take Pashinsky into custody with a bail of UAH 299,999,100.

As reported, on February 13, former People's Deputy and Chairman of the Association of Defense Enterprises Serhii Pashynsky reported that representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and NABU came to search his residence. The search is being conducted in the case of the transfer of "Kurchenko fuel" to the state. Subsequently, NABU and the SSU reported that the former People's Deputy and his business partner were suspected of misappropriation of petroleum products.