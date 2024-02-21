Azov troops repel enemy attack in Kreminna direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard repelled an enemy assault in the Kreminna direction.

As noted, the enemy began the offensive with an attempt to mine. The occupiers used a tank and infantry to seize the defenders' positions, Censor.NET reports.

"Azov repelled the assault with the support of attack drones and artillery. After the destruction of armoured vehicles and heavy losses, the remnants of the occupiers fled," Azov wrote.

