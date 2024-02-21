Two GABs that occupiers dropped on Kupiansk did not explode. They were defused by sappers. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, the National Police bomb squad defused two Russian guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

As noted, the Russian army strikes Kupiansk of Kharkiv region, every day. In just one day, the Russians threw 10 FAB-250 and FAB-500 bombs with controlled planning and correction modules at the city. Each such "smart" bomb contains 250 or 500 kg of explosives.

Two FAB-250 and FAB-500 bombs dropped from Russian aircraft did not explode. One of them landed in a residential area of Kupiansk in the yard of a high-rise building. Another guided aerial bomb fell on a garden plot behind residential buildings in the Kupiansk district.

Luhansk explosive experts working in the Kharkiv region as part of a consolidated detachment of the National Police of Ukraine's explosive service dismantled the detonators from the bombs and transported them to a safe place for destruction.

