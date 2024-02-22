Occupants take surviving washing machine out of house in occupied Avdiivka: "Shoigu will give us ’Hero’ for chips". VIDEO

A video showing the occupiers taking a surviving washing machine out of a house in occupied Avdiivka was posted on social media.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows two occupants carrying a washing machine and one filming looting.

