Occupants take surviving washing machine out of house in occupied Avdiivka: "Shoigu will give us ’Hero’ for chips". VIDEO

A video showing the occupiers taking a surviving washing machine out of a house in occupied Avdiivka was posted on social media.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows two occupants carrying a washing machine and one filming looting.

Watch more: Russians are looting in occupied Sievierodonetsk: "F#ck, their apartments are spacious. I’ll take bed for myself, f#ck, it’s f#cking awesome". VIDEO

Read more: Russian invaders looted maternity hospital in occupied Luhansk region, - General Staff

