Barefoot occupier shoots himself in trench. VIDEO 18+
A video of the occupier shooting himself in the head with his assault rifle was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording, which was made with the help of a drone, shows the occupier sitting in a trench, putting an assault rifle to his chin and pulling the trigger. The video shows that the occupier is not wearing shoes.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Restore password
