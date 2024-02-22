ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8401 visitors online
News Video War
25 176 48

Barefoot occupier shoots himself in trench. VIDEO 18+

A video of the occupier shooting himself in the head with his assault rifle was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording, which was made with the help of a drone, shows the occupier sitting in a trench, putting an assault rifle to his chin and pulling the trigger. The video shows that the occupier is not wearing shoes.

Read more: Occupier blew himself up with grenade on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupant shot himself in shell crater during battle in Krynky. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9008) suicide_ (134)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 