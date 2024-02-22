HIMARS MLRS hit location of enemy Zala UAV operators in Chornianka village of Kherson region. VIDEO
The Ukrainian crew of the American MLRS "HIMARS" hit the location of the operators of the enemy UAV "Zala" in the village of Chornianka in Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, the location of the occupiers was tracked by a drone. A video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
