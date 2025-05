Paratroopers of 79th Brigade destroyed Russian column advancing on Novomykhailivka. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 79th Air Assault Brigade destroyed a convoy of enemy armoured vehicles moving towards Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The paratroopers destroyed at least five enemy armoured vehicles.

