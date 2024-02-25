Sniper eliminated Russian invader in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
A sniper with the call sign "Lithuanian" from the "Khorne Group" unit of the 116th separate mechanised brigade eliminated an occupier in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
