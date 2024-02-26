Occupier in trench gestures for cigarettes from his drone, but gets hit by mine from Ukrainian. VIDEO

Operator of the Ukrainian drone destroyed the occupier, who had apparently mistaken the UAV for his own and gestured to drop cigarettes on the position.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupier's latest mistake on Ukrainian soil has been posted on social media.

Smoking kills. Now the frontline sky is so crowded with drones that a Russian soldier simply confused his own "bird" with an enemy's . He asked for a smoke from his own, but ours gave him a light. Zaporizhzhia direction. Great footage from the Black Swan strike group," the author of the publication notes in the commentary.

