Marines destroy Russian Lancet launcher in Kherson direction. VIDEO

Marines of the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion and the 38th Separate Brigade destroyed a Lancet mobile launcher near Radensk in the Kherson region.

The video of the destruction was published by the press service of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that aerial reconnaissance managed to spot a mobile launcher mounted on a KAMAZ 4310 truck. In total, there were 3 loitering munitions of the Lancet type in the body. After launching one of them, the truck moved to the shelter.

The Russian military tried to disguise the vehicle under trees, the report said. The destruction took place 20 kilometres from the front line.

