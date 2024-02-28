Scheme to steal property of Territorial Defense Brigade in Kyiv for 3.6 million UAH was blocked. Ammunition, clothes and shoes were sold at "discount" of 50% - SBI. VIDEO

SBI officers jointly with the SSU uncovered and blocked a criminal scheme of misappropriation and sale of property of one of the Kyiv terrorist defence brigades.

As noted, the OCG consisted of military personnel who ensured the write-off of military property, as well as civilians who were engaged in its sale.

The criminal scheme was organized by one of the civilians who had influence over some of the military personnel under his control. Through them, he stole bulletproof vests, helmets, winter/summer clothing sets, shoes, etc. from the unit. The stolen items were taken from the military unit to a makeshift warehouse in one of the garage premises in the capital.

According to the SBI, the offenders stole at least UAH 3.6 million worth of items. The exact amount will be known after investigative actions and examinations.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found large stocks of material property that the members of the criminal group intended to sell online. They cut off the tags from the products, which indicated that the property was the property of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was not intended for sale.

The organiser and 2 persons, one of whom is a military officer, were detained red-handed while selling military property worth over UAH 2 million at a "discount" of almost 50%.