Fighters captured three occupiers in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 47th "Magura" Brigade captured three occupants in the Avdiivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, the video, which shows fragments of the first interrogation, was posted by the soldiers on social media.

"The 47th Brigade is replenishing the 'exchange fund' in the Avdiivka sector," the commentary to the video reads.

