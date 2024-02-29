Elimination of enemy assault group by drones near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade eliminated an enemy assault group of six occupants who had just disembarked from an armored vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"An entire enemy assault group was eliminated solely by means of drone drops. Great work of the aerial bombers of the 5th separate assault brigade in the Bakhmut direction," the author of the post said in the post.

