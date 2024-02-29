Ukrainian tank hits Russian infantry fighting vehicle at close range. VIDEO
A tank of the 25th Brigade hit a Russian infantry fighting vehicle at close range in the Avdiivka direction.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
The enemy's armored vehicles, which had caught fire, lost control after being hit and got stuck in the landing.
