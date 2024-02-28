Soldiers of 25th Separate Airborne Brigade destroy Russian BMP-3 with FPV drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the Air Assault Forces destroyed a Russian BMP-3 with a kamikaze drone.
The corresponding video was published by the Operativno ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
