Soldiers of 25th Separate Airborne Brigade destroy Russian BMP-3 with FPV drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the Air Assault Forces destroyed a Russian BMP-3 with a kamikaze drone.

The corresponding video was published by the Operativno ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

SSU Special Forces destroy 20 tanks, 46 infantry fighting vehicles and eliminate 431 Russians in one month.

