Drone destruction of Russian T-90 "Breakthrough" tank in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Due to the effective cooperation of the consolidated detachment of the Patrol Police "Predator" and the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lyman direction, in the area of Terny - Yampolivka, a Russian T-90 "Breakthrough" tank was destroyed by a drone.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

