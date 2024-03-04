ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11392 visitors online
News Video War
4 794 6

SSU CI destroyed enemy headquarters, URAL and D-30 gun with "Dyki Shershni"("Wild Hornets") drones. VIDEO

SSU counterintelligence officers destroy Russian targets with "Dyki Shershni"("Wild Hornets") drones in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows how the operators of the kamikaze drones destroyed the occupiers' antenna equipment and the Murom-M observation complex. The drones also attacked the enemy headquarters, the occupiers' URAL and the D-30 cannon.

You can join the drone fundraiser below.

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: Occupier’s body hangs from tower after he tried to steal Ukrainian FPV drone. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

elimination (5088) drones from Censor.NET readers (116) Dyki Shershni (159)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 