SSU CI destroyed enemy headquarters, URAL and D-30 gun with "Dyki Shershni"("Wild Hornets") drones. VIDEO
SSU counterintelligence officers destroy Russian targets with "Dyki Shershni"("Wild Hornets") drones in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows how the operators of the kamikaze drones destroyed the occupiers' antenna equipment and the Murom-M observation complex. The drones also attacked the enemy headquarters, the occupiers' URAL and the D-30 cannon.
You can join the drone fundraiser below.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password