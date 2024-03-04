SSU CI destroyed enemy headquarters, URAL and D-30 gun with "Dyki Shershni"("Wild Hornets") drones. VIDEO

SSU counterintelligence officers destroy Russian targets with "Dyki Shershni"("Wild Hornets") drones in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows how the operators of the kamikaze drones destroyed the occupiers' antenna equipment and the Murom-M observation complex. The drones also attacked the enemy headquarters, the occupiers' URAL and the D-30 cannon.

You can join the drone fundraiser below.

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: Occupier’s body hangs from tower after he tried to steal Ukrainian FPV drone. VIDEO 18+