ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11407 visitors online
News Video War
20 411 39

Eleven occupiers die under shelling on road near Stepove. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed an assault group of eleven occupants moving along the road towards Stepove near Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the assault group was eliminated by artillery using various types of ammunition.

Watch more: Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance aircraft watching battlefield: "Russian shot himself in trench! He shot himself!". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) elimination (5088) Avdiyivka (1116) artillery (242) 47 SMBr (193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 