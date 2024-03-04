Eleven occupiers die under shelling on road near Stepove. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed an assault group of eleven occupants moving along the road towards Stepove near Avdiivka.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the assault group was eliminated by artillery using various types of ammunition.
