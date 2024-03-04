Enemy infantry fighting vehicle crushed enemy "loaf" and moved on. VIDEO
The occupiers ran over the occupiers in an IFV on the road between Avdiivka and Lastochkine in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the crew of the IFV did not care much about the fate of their comrades - the armoured vehicle drove off the roadside and onto the road and continued to move.
