Drone operator shoots at occupant looter with bag on his shoulders. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator shot at an occupier looter who was running through the bushes with a bag on his shoulders.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

"If there is a settlement near the Russians' positions, they always go there to loot," the pilots of the Black Swan strike group say. - "The video is another example of what the occupiers are willing to give their lives for - a bag with what they managed to take out of the house of one of the Ukrainian families," the author of the publication notes in his comment.

