Soldiers of 3rd Brigade captured Russian: "Get out, you b#tch!". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 2nd Hydra Company of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade replenished the exchange fund with a Russian serviceman in the Avdiivka sector.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The Ukrainian soldier asked the occupier why he had come to kill people in a foreign country, to which the Russian replied that "he was forced".

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: ICC issued arrest warrant against Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov and Russian Long-Range Aviation Commander Kobylash

