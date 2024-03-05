Ukrainian helicopters are bombarding occupiers near Avdiivka. VIDEO
A company of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 47th separate mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrated how army aviation supports infantry in the Avdiivka sector of the frontline. Ukrainian helicopters are delivering powerful firepower to the enemy.
The spectacular footage was posted on the 47th Brigade's Telegram channel. They show how two helicopters with Ukrainian symbols completed the mission and left the battlefield amid clouds of smoke, Censor.NET reports.
