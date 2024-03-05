ENG
Kamikaze drone attacks house near Avdiivka where occupants were hiding. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade’s Magura UAV attack company attacked a house with an FPV drone near Avdiivka, where the occupiers were hiding.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel Escadron.

Watch more: Ukrainian helicopters are bombarding occupiers near Avdiivka. VIDEO

