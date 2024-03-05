ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11694 visitors online
News Video War
4 363 3

Border guards destroy three Russian dugouts in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region, soldiers of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed three Russian dugouts.

A video published by the border guards shows how ammunition is being dropped from drones on Russian positions. Three targets were hit, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroyed three enemy Uragan MLRS with help of HIMARS. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1103) Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (5088)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 