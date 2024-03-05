Border guards destroy three Russian dugouts in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region, soldiers of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed three Russian dugouts.
A video published by the border guards shows how ammunition is being dropped from drones on Russian positions. Three targets were hit, Censor.NET reports.
