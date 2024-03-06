Kamikaze drone attacked ATV with occupants in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked an ATV with Russian soldiers with a kamikaze drone. The task was carried out by pilots of the Shadow aerial reconnaissance unit.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password