Kamikaze drone attacked ATV with occupants in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked an ATV with Russian soldiers with a kamikaze drone. The task was carried out by pilots of the Shadow aerial reconnaissance unit.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch: Russian propagandist calls for killing more young Ukrainians: "It will be easier for us later". VIDEO

