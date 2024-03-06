Ukrainian troops destroy Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed a Russian Msta-S self-propelled artillery system in the Kharkiv direction with three kamikaze drones.
The corresponding video was posted on the SBGSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
