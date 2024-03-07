Occupiers have left their "three hundredth". VIDEO

The occupiers abandoned their "three hundredth", which was hit by a kamikaze drone from the 47th Magura Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the moment of the attack was posted on social media. After the attack, two Russians approached the wounded man, examined him from a few steps away, and moved on.

Watch more: Bodies of four occupants fly high into air when car explodes on anti-tank mine. VIDEO