Grad MLRS was destroyed by Ukrainian troops near Kreminna. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy Grad multiple rocket launcher near Kreminna in Luhansk region.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters posted a video of the successful attack on social media.
Units of the 63rd Brigade, Predators from the Patrol Police and artillery of the 45th Brigade destroyed a Grad MLRS in the outskirts of Kreminna," the commentary to the recording reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password