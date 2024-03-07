ENG
Grad MLRS was destroyed by Ukrainian troops near Kreminna. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy Grad multiple rocket launcher near Kreminna in Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters posted a video of the successful attack on social media.

Units of the 63rd Brigade, Predators from the Patrol Police and artillery of the 45th Brigade destroyed a Grad MLRS in the outskirts of Kreminna," the commentary to the recording reads.

