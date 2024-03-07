Grad MLRS was destroyed by Ukrainian troops near Kreminna. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy Grad multiple rocket launcher near Kreminna in Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters posted a video of the successful attack on social media.

Units of the 63rd Brigade, Predators from the Patrol Police and artillery of the 45th Brigade destroyed a Grad MLRS in the outskirts of Kreminna," the commentary to the recording reads.

