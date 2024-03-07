FPV drone "Wild Hornets" attacks Russian tank, after which it blows up on mine. VIDEO
The BULAVA unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Air Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian tank using an FPV drone "Wild Hornets" and mines.
According to Censor.NET, before evacuating, the tank crew drove it towards Ukrainian positions, but the vehicle hit a mine.
This video clearly shows the effectiveness of using a drone in combination with mining the roads.
You can join the drone fundraising below.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
