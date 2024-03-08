Kamikaze drone destroys occupier whose machine gun has jammed. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an occupier whose machine gun was out of order.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the kamikaze drone attack was posted on social media.

"A Russian machine gunner's machine gun jammed at the wrong time. While he was trying to repair it in the garage, he was spotted and eliminated by an FPV drone," the author of the publication said in the post.

