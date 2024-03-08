15 ordinary Germans sing "Embrace" by Ukrainian band "Oсean Elzy". VIDEO
Fifteen ordinary German residents became participants in the project "15 for Ukraine" and sang the song "Embrace" by the Ukrainian band "Ocean Elzy" in Ukrainian.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a Ukrainian song performed by Germans was posted on social media.
"A cover version of the song 'Embrace' by the Ukrainian band 'Ocean Elzy' performed by 15 ordinary Germans. The project was initiated by Simon Gordeev, a Berlin-based sound engineer and producer of Ukrainian origin. In his project, he brought together both professional musicians and beginners," the video's commentary reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password