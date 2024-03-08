HIMARS MLRS strike destroys R-330 Zhytel automated jamming station in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers detected and destroyed an enemy R-330 Zhytel system in the Zaporizhzhia direction with a HIMARS missile strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"While conducting reconnaissance in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the operators of the reconnaissance UAVs of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces detected the R-330 Zhytel automated jamming station. The operators of the Special Operations Forces accompanied the important target for some time and provided information to the missile and artillery unit of the Defence Forces for further destruction. Thanks to the coordinated work, the next Zhytel and its crew did not survive the HIMARS missile attack launched by the SOF operators," the commentary to the video reads.

