The soldiers of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Transcarpathian region repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy troops attempted to storm our positions using several armoured vehicles and light buggies with infantry. One of the UAV pilots was ordered to follow the enemy buggy, whose commander was a fighter of the Akhmat battalion, Censor.NET reports.

