Soldiers of 128th Brigade eliminate commander of "Akhmat" battalion. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Transcarpathian region repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.
Enemy troops attempted to storm our positions using several armoured vehicles and light buggies with infantry. One of the UAV pilots was ordered to follow the enemy buggy, whose commander was a fighter of the Akhmat battalion, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password