47th SMB has its fourth brigade change in two years. VIDEO

The new commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade is Yan Yatsyshen. This is the fourth change of commander in the 47th Mechanised Brigade in two years.

According to Censor.NET, the brigade's press service posted this on Facebook.

"Gentlemen officers, sergeants, soldiers! It was an honour to serve in the 47th Brigade, which is the best unit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanks to your professionalism, resilience and courage. I am confident that you will continue to hold the battle flag high and successfully complete your missions," Ryumshyna said.

Thus, instead of Ryumshyn, the brigade will be led by Yan Yatsyshen. He promised to continue the work of his predecessor and, together with the soldiers of the 47th Brigade, to achieve victory over the enemy.

"Ukrainian Pravda notes that this is the fourth brigade commander in two years.

"This is a very quick change of military leadership within one brigade. No public reason was given for the change of the brigadier. According to UP, not even everyone in the brigade understands why Ryumshyn was dismissed and Yatsyshen was appointed," the newspaper said.

The first brigadier of the 47th Brigade after its creation was Oleksandr Sak (former commander of the 93rd Brigade), the second was Oleksandr Pavliy (former commander of the 112th TD Brigade), and the third was Dmytro Riumshyn.

